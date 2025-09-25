Supernova: Ex-Saatchi Sir John Hegarty backs social network

Sir John Hegarty, the creative heavyweight behind Saatchi & Saatchi, TBWA London and Bartle Bogle Hegarty, has become an investor and creative adviser to social network Supernova.

The platform, created by former Saatchi adman and BAFTA winner Dominic O’Meara, bills itself as “social media for grown-ups”, promising to donate a share of every ‘like’ to charity while enforcing strict rules against toxic behaviour.

“There has never been a better time to challenge the seeming supremacy of the social media giants and Supernova is uniquely well placed to lead that movement”, Hegarty said.

“It’s time for social media to support society, not divide it”.

He added: “I’ve always believed in the power of creativity to unite society and drive business growth. It’s clear the world wants and needs a better alternative, and it’s great to be part of the movement to bring it on”.

O’Meara labelled Hegarty’s involvement a “great honour”, describing him as a “creative force multiplier”, as Supernova prepares to scale.

Supernova’s new take on social media

The move comes as the UK government imposes more rigid online safety rules on major platforms.

From 25 July, firms will be legally required to block under-18s from accessing harmful content such as pornography, suicide and self-harm material, and hate speech.

Ex-tech secretary Peter Kyle said at the time that the government had “drawn a line in the sand”, insisting platforms “must act now to protect our children, follow the law, and play their part in creating a better digital world”.

Companies that fail to comply face fines of up to 10 per cent of global revenue.

Elsewhere, Ofcom is developing new powers under the Online Safety Act to demand greater transparency from platforms, including access to data for independent researchers – a move that puts Britain in step with, rather than identical to, the EU’s Digital Services Act.

Against heightened regulation and growing distrust of Silicon Valley giants, challengers like Supernova are positioning themselves as alternatives.

The firm has positioned itself as a “post-oligarch” social media platform, a space where algorithms are intentionally designed to foster respectful debate, rather than division.

Its core proposition, where every action generates a charitable donation, aims to align engagement with positive outcomes.