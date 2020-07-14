Supermarket sector tops customer service list for pandemic performance

The supermarket sector topped the list for customer service during the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest research, as grocers stepped up to the challenge to serve shoppers throughout the lockdown.

The sector’s score increased four per cent compared to last year, according to analysis by KPMG.

Financial services, which was the next best performing sector, also increased its score by four per cent.

Meanwhile, logistics, restaurant and fast food and public sector brands saw the most improvement year-on-year with overall scores improving five per cent, demonstrating their importance to consumers during lockdown.

The only sector not to improve was travel and hotels, as the lockdown banned non-essential travel.

Sectors were rewarded for being focused on “turning a poor experience into a great one” and “achieving a better understanding of a customer’s circumstances to drive a closer relationship”, both of which have been important factors in the pandemic.

“The pandemic called for purpose to be put before profit, and grocery businesses have certainly demonstrated the key role they play in local communities – consumers will look favourably at that,” said KPMG’s UK head of retail Paul Martin.

He added: “Looking ahead though, all consumer brands need to review their business models and ways of working, given how much consumers have changed their behavior in recent months.”

Challenger bank First Direct topped the list of consumers’ best brands, followed by shopping channel QVC and new entrant Starling Bank.

John Lewis & Partners jumped nine per cent to take fourth place, followed by retailer Lush, which dipped two per cent but secured the fifth spot.