Superdry losses rack up to £17.7m with retailer blaming post-Covid wholesale downturn for slide

Superdry has shrunk its 2023 guidance from a profit of between £10m and £20m to breakeven after losses soared in the first half of FY23.

Superdry has downgraded its full-year guidance.

Instead of a profit of between £10m and £20m Superdry expects to break even, after losses soared in the first half of its 2023 financial year.

The retailer’s statutory losses surged to £17.7m, a £21.7m decrease when compared to a profit of £4m a year earlier.

Its adjusted loss before tax widened, rising £2.8m in 2022 to £13.6m a year later.

Superdry blamed the loss on a 5.2 per cent decline in wholesale levels – the amount of clothing sold to retailers- due to a lagged post-pandemic recovery.

“Our profits in the first half fell short of expectations mainly due to the underperformance of wholesale,” said chief executive and founder Julian Dunkerton.

“Whilst we did trade well through November and December, the outlook for the remainder of the year is uncertain and as a result, we are moderating our profit outlook to broadly breakeven.”

Stores grew 14.3 per cent to £117.7m as customers returned to the high street with an increased demand for womenswear, denim and jackets.

Over the Christmas period, demand continued to strengthen with stores back to 2019 levels and revenue up 25 per cent.

“Our coats performed really well in the run up to Christmas, and womenswear continues to be a highlight for us,” the chief executive added.

“Stores continued to recover strongly and online had its biggest ever week over Black Friday, helped by our new e-commerce platform which is delivering real benefits.”