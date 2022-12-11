Superdry founder debating potential take-private buyout

Fashion tycoon Julian Dunkerton is mulling a potential buyout of Superdry, reportedly holding talks with private equity firms.

It comes as the London-listed retailer has seen its share price plummet 60 per cent in the past year to date.

Dunkerton founded the brand in 1985 and now owns 23.9 per cent of the £86m valued retailer.

He has been looking at a potential deal that would see his stake rolled into a new private vehicle, The Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper cited a source close to the firm as saying there were no active talks on a take-private deal and that no advisers had been appointed for a potential sale.

However, the newspaper said that Dunkerton was understood to be cautious of a deal that would up Superdry’s debt load during the present economically turbulent time.