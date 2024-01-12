Sunak in Ukraine to unveil fresh £2.5bn package for Putin fight

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak journeys by train through Ukraine as he travels to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky after announcing a major new package of £2.5 billion in military aid to the country over the coming year. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Friday, committing to a new £2.5bn military aid package to aid the country’s war against Russia and Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister was pictured on a train travelling through the war-torn country, as he went to meet its embattled leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The surprise visit comes as the UK launched strikes on Houthi rebel positions in Yemen overnight, as the risk of global conflict increases.

Announcing a major new package of support, which is a £200m upgrade, Sunak said he and Zelensky would sign a historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation.

As part of the deal, at least £200m will be used in a “major push” to produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine.

The drones can be used for surveillance, long-range strikes and at sea, and means Ukraine’s army and navy doesn’t have to engage in direct combat with the Russian military, which has overwhelming force.

In a statement, the government said it would be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any country – and most will be made in the UK. The ministry of defence will work with companies to “scale up” the number provided, it said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

“They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.

“The UK is already one of Ukraine’s closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security. Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.”

The fresh commitment for funding comes on top of £12bn that has already been provided to the country in military support since Russia invaded in March 2022.

It was also welcomed by John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, who said: “The UK is united in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

“Labour fully backs this new military funding for Ukraine – and has been pushing Ministers since the Autumn to confirm 2024 military funding. This is vital support for Kyiv’s fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.

“While there may be a change in government to Labour this year, there will be no change in Britain’s resolve to stand with Ukraine, confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.”

Since the war started, British defence companies including Babcock, BAE Systems, QinetiQ and Lockheed Martin have won major contracts to advise and produce technology and military equipment.

In the last year, Babcock’s share price has rocketed by almost 50 per cent, while BAE’s has gone up 42 per cent.

Government ministers have also warned against ‘divesting’ from British defence firms, after Aviva was accused of being “immoral” for doing so, by defence secretary Grant Shapps.