PMQs sketch: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the benefactor Sunak’s broken Britain headache

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Hosts the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 8, 2023 in London, England. The Ukrainian President makes a surprise visit to the UK today in his second visit outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago. The UK will offer further support in the form of training, equipment and Russian sanctions. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain as Rishi Sunak dodges questions of his cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister’s Questions, writes Sascha O’Sullivan

Britain’s infrastructure is falling apart, the country is plagued by strikes and Rishi Sunak’s government can’t shake off a hangover from Boris Johnson. If Volodymyr Zelenskyyy was struggling to fill up his gratitude list, I humbly offer these as suggestions for the ultimate benefactor of bad vibes Britain.

Today’s PMQs was almost entirely dedicated to the Ukrainian leader’s surprise visit to the UK, just as we promised another round of support for the nation invaded by Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian pilots will be trained to fly NATO jets in a bid to combat the continued offensive from Russia, the government confirmed yesterday.

And Prime Minister’s Questions was a rehashing of Britain’s support for the war-torn country, alongside a hint that we might be prepared to use frozen Russian assets to help fund the rebuilding of Ukraine at the eventual end of the war.

“We’ve ensured the provision of funds here will be put in a foundation for reconstruction in Ukraine and we’re currently working with international partners through the legal process to use those assets to fund Ukrainian reconstruction,” Sunak told MPs.

Dominic Raab, sitting by Rishi Sunak’s side, was thrilled he could repurpose Boris Johnson’s old manoeuvre to cling onto his office longer than anyone expected by rolling out the literal red carpet for the Ukrainian leader.

It was a trick tried and tested by Liz Truss too, who undoubtedly was furious Zelenskyy didn’t recognise her without her hat.

It also gave the freshly reshuffled Suella Braverman, Grant Shapps and Michelle Donelan a chance to memorise their new titles, and what on earth each of their departments are supposed to do.

Read more A Big Tech-style restructure in Whitehall might just make our science sector

By virtue of next weeks parliamentary recess, it means they will have a full two weeks hammer new plaques on their office doors and congratulate themselves on divvying up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy like a toddler with a fresh tub of play-doh.

Keir Starmer wasn’t complaining either. The Labour leader loves an opportunity to remind us he was in fact a lawyer, and was even willing to haul Putin and his cronies in front of The Hague.

The Labour leader dipped his toe into partisan politics, talking up Labour’s role in joining NATO, but quickly read the room, and said “we must all speak with one voice” in our support for Ukraine.