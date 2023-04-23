Succession’s Brian Cox lands ‘villainous’ role in new James Bond TV series

Many of us are still reeling over the final series of Succession, but Brian Cox is already looking to the future: he will play a “villainous” character in an upcoming James Bond TV series.

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with EON Productions to launch 007’s Road to a Million, an unscripted series where contestants will travel to James Bond filming destinations around the world and go on endurance tests in order to try to win a case prize of £1 million.

“In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge,” says press material.

Brian Cox plays “villainous and cultured” role of ‘The Controller,’ who will “revel” in asking the contestants harder and harder questions as they progress on their journeys. “He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything,” Amazon has said.

The show will take in Bond locations from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica, and contestants will work in teams of two to tackle physical obstacles as well as intelligence tests.

Succession actor Brian Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

Succession series 4 has broken HBO ratings records so Cox has cache behind him at the moment.

It comes as the world awaits news from EON about who the next James Bond actor will be. Producers have revealed that Bond will be played by a male actor in their thirties, but they’ve not yet named anyone. It was rumoured to be this spring that an announcement was due.

Meanwhile, new Bond books continue to come out. Kim Sherwood released Double or Nothing in 2022, a new James Bond fictional story and the first of a trilogy.

Read more about Succession at City A.M. Life&Style

How Succession became the must-watch TV show of the decade