Sturgeon advises work from home after Scotland identifies six Omicron cases

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots to work from home where possible, as concern over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron grows.

The move follows six cases of the new strain being found in Scotland yesterday, which prompted the Scottish leader to urge Scots to “increase compliance” with emergency pandemic rules.

Speaking at a briefing this morning, Sturgeon said that while it is unlikely – the new Omicron cases could be linked to the UN’s global climate conference COP26 based in Glasgow at the beginning of the month.

“We have no information right now that any of these cases are related to COP,” she said.

“If you consider the timelines of COP, it is not impossible, but it’s perhaps also not probable that there are connections to COP.”

Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf echoed the advice saying that Scots must “work from home where possible, take regular lateral flow tests – especially before mixing with others outside your household.

“We must now redouble our efforts to follow the basic rules that have served us well throughout the pandemic.”

The emergence of a new variant has European leaders working quickly to adjust restrictions, while scientists gather critical data.

Both Sturgeon and Welsh leader Mark Drakeford wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson this morning, in a bid to work “collectively” as four nations.

While the UK is not yet looking at another lockdown, Sturgeon and Drakeford have both asked Johnson’s government if the Treasury will issue financial aid to businesses, should more stringent measures be needed.

“We do not want to be in a position again where our public health interventions are negatively impacted by a lack of financial support,” the leaders said in the joint letter.