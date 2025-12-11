Stormzy, Emma Thompson, and Ray Winstone join star-studded Square Mile charity day

Stormzy lends a hand to the brokers as part of ICAP’s Charity Day.

Stars including rapper Stormzy, actor Emma Thompson and ex-Spice Girl Emma Bunton have taken to the trading floor as part of an annual charity initiative spearheaded by a financial services firm in the heart of the Square Mile.

Celebrities are spending the day hitting the phones to help out brokers, ranging from actor Ray Winstone and impressionist Rory Bremner to reality star Kelly Osbourne.

For this year’s ICAP Charity Day, the financial services firm will donate all of its revenue for the day to charity.

The broker held its first charitable day back in 1993, which it says has raised more than £170m over the last 33 years.

Nicolas Breteau, group chief executive of TP ICAP, said the firm is “delighted” to support the 20 charities and that the firm’s focus “remains on funding specific charitable projects that will make a material difference to the invaluable work of these extraordinary causes”.

Emma Thompson, in support of Helen Bamber Foundation, and Rory Bremner, for Chickenshed.

Kelly Osborne, in support of the The King’s Trust.

Ray Winstone, representing Blesma.