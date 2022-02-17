Storm Eunice is coming: Ireland holds its breath, UK govt holds emergency meeting, Charles’s visit to Wales postponed

Storm Eunice is coming

Schools and colleges in seven counties in the Republic of Ireland will be closed tomorrow after Met Eireann issued the high level of alert, a red wind warning, for Cork and Kerry.

Civil Defence personnel and snowploughs are on standby ahead of Storm Eunice, which is forecast to be a “high-impact, multi-hazard weather event”.

Gardai have urged the public to heed warnings for their local areas.

Those living in Cork and Kerry have been advised to remain indoors for the duration of the storm, expected to be from just after midnight on Friday.

An orange snow warning has also been issued for several counties in the north and west, including Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The storm is expected to be powerful but relatively short, zipping across the Ireland overnight, and is expected to leave a trail of destruction including fallen trees, power outages and coastal flooding.

Bus Eireann will not operate during the red warning. Irish Rail will operate provided there is no damage to tracks.

Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group met at noon on Thursday to finalise planning.

Charles visit to Wales

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales’s engagements in Wales on Friday have been postponed because of the threat of danger from Storm Eunice.

Clarence House said, in light of the red weather warning, the away day would be rescheduled.

The Met Office has issued the highest level of alert, stating there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.

The red weather warning, meaning a high impact is very likely, covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the prince said: “Following official guidance, the Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday February 18 will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date.”

The heir to the throne is facing his own storm after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation on Wednesday into a cash-for-honours scandal involving Charles’s charitable foundation.

Charles was due to travel to Newport, Swansea and Ammanford – his second public appearance since catching Covid for a second time.

Police have launched an official investigation into the alleged cash-for-honours scandal linked to the Prince’s Foundation.

Charles and his former most trusted aide Michael Fawcett were reported to officers over the claims.