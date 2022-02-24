Storm-damaged O2 will reopen this week but the hole will be there for some time

The O2 will reopen on Friday, after being damaged during stormy weather last week, however the hole will remain visible for some time.

The canvas roof of the music venue was ripped to pieces when Storm Eunice saw the country battered with strong winds.

Following safety checks, the O2 music arena will reopen to visitors on 25 February, one week after bad weather caused the iconic dome to be shredded into pieces.

However, the venue said the hole in the fabric will be on show for some time before a permanent solution is introduced.

The O2 said the damage was limited to an isolated area within The O2’s premium outlet shopping experience Icon Outlet. This area – which hosts stores including Nike, Calvin Klein and Levis – will remain closed while works are carried out.

Performances this week had to be rescheduled, including Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave.

However, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will take to the stage on Friday, and all future scheduled events are set to go ahead as planned.

Dave’s two headline shows have been rescheduled to Monday 28 February and Tuesday 1 March 2022, with tickets remaining valid for the new dates.

The O2’s smaller music venue will reopen for live events from Saturday 26 February.

Steve Sayer, VP and general manager of The O2 said: “Confirming our reopening after such a short closure is a huge testament to everyone who is working so hard to get us open again. Safety will always be our number one priority and as a venue, we have always been proud of the standards we hold and delivering a best in class fan and artist experience.

On behalf of The O2, I would like to thank our partners, the industry, our staff and all the fans for their support and patience. We’re back, we’re safe and we can’t wait to see you soon.”

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of the Entertainment District and Icon Outlet said: “We are delighted to be reopening the doors at The O2 and can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best, which is providing a world class experience for our visitors.

“While Icon Outlet will sadly be remaining closed for the time being, we’re incredibly proud to be opening the rest of the venue after such a short closure and are grateful to all of our brand partners and customers who have supported us during this time.”