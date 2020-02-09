Severe gales and heavy rain are battering the UK as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country, with dozens of flights cancelled and rail companies warning passengers not to travel.



The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain across the entire country for Sunday, and 150 flood warnings are also in place.



An additional amber warning for wind is in place for most of England, with the Met Office warning that flying debris caused by Storm Ciara “could lead to injuries or danger to life”.

Network rail has imposed a blanket speed restriction of 50mph across the network, and warned passengers to only travel by train today “if absolutely necessary”.

The train operators to have issued “do not travel” warnings for Sunday are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.



Southeastern appealed to people who live near railways to check their garden furniture is secure after a trampoline blew onto the track in Chelsfield this morning, disrupting services between Sevenoaks and Orpington.

🌪️With high winds forecast, if you do live near the railway please check your garden furniture and trampolines are secured and don't get blown onto the railway.



Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with operators to operate a reduced timetable on Sunday to minimise the number of flights cancelled at short notice.



British Airways has cancelled some flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.



Virgin Atlantic cancelled several flights from Heathrow, and said that customers due to fly from Heathrow and Gatwick today can rebook up to 8 March.



In London, the Central Line was suspended between White City and North Acton due to a tree on the line.



On the District Line, there were delays between Earl’s Court and Wimbledon due to an obstruction on the track. The Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines were both delayed due to a tree on the track near Eastcote.



All eight of the capital’s Royal Parks — Bushy Park, Green Park, Greenwich Park, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Regent’s Park, Richmond Park, and St James’s Park — were closed for the day due to safety fears. The Mall is also shut due to the high winds.

