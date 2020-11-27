Stocking filler: London Stock Exchange backs virtual charity carol concert

London Stock Exchange has teamed up with music royalties firm Hipgnosis to support a star-studded virtual carol concert that will raise funds for charity.

Chic legend Nile Rogers, who acts as an adviser to Hipgnosis, will host the festive gig on Tuesday 15 December.

The programme will feature appearances from a string of music icons, including Sir Cliff Richard, Florence Welch and The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

US rock group One Republic are also on the bill alongside some of the finest British talent, including Freya Ridings, Kaiser Chiefs and the frontmen of both Manic Street Preachers and The Script.

The carol concert, which will be held virtually for the first time this year, will raise funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The gig will be streamed live online from across the globe, with locations including stars’ homes and the famous Abbey Road Studios.

In keeping with tradition, the choir will be filmed from St Luke’s Church in Chelsea.

“Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy is a charity close to my heart as I’ve witnessed the power of music firsthand,” Rogers said in a statement.

“I’ve seen how music connects with people all over the world in a way that nothing else can so when I heard that Nordoff Robbins were taking their annual carol service online, I jumped at the chance to host the event and to bring along some of my closest musical friends to help spread some Christmas cheer.”

Nordoff Robbins, which is the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, provides sessions across the UK to people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.

But the charity has been hit hard by the pandemic, and is expecting to lose three-quarters of its fundraising income this year — contributing to a financial hit of almost £6m.

The concert will be free to stream at 7pm on Tuesday 15 December via carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk.