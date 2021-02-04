Sterling ticks higher on BoE’s decision to hold interest rates

The pound recovered from a dip earlier this morning as the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged.

The currency saw its biggest fall in three weeks this morning as traders nervously waited to see whether the BoE would formally endorse negative interest rates.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep rates at 0.1 per cent and its bond-buying programme at £895bn.

Sterling welcomed the central bank stepping back and advanced to the 50-hour SMA at 1.36470 while two-year yields jumped from 0.1 per cent to 0.05 per cent.

“This was primarily because traders know that negative interest rates are not going to become a reality,” Naeem Aslam, Ava Trade’s chief market analyst. “This particular fact was holding Sterling from further appreciation. Now, it is pretty much clear that negative interest rates are not going to come into daylight. Hence the path of the least resistance for the Sterling is skewed to the upside.”

But the bank did not rule out negative rates entirely hinting they could be used in the future should conditions warrant them.

In a statement the BoE said it was expecting a rapid recovery in GDP towards pre-pandemic levels in 2021, led by the UK’s vaccination programme. However it cautioned the outlook for the year remains “unusually uncertain”.

“It depends on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how households, businesses and financial markets respond to these developments”, the nine-strong MPC added.

