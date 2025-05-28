Stellantis: Vauxhall owner picks former Jeep boss as chief executive

Stellantis has picked 25-year veteran Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive amid an ongoing turnaround effort that was given fresh urgency by President Donald Trump’s shock tariff announcement.

Filosa, who is currently Stellantis’s chief operating officer for the Americas, will take the top job on 23 June following a unanimous verdict by the board.

He replaces Carlos Tavares, who was pushed out in December following a series of profit warnings after sales plummeted.

Stellantis, which owns brands including Vauxhall, Fiat and Jeep, announced plans last year to close its huge van-making facility in Luton, placing around 1,100 jobs at risk.

It now faces the added threat of Trump’s erratic trade policy, which has disrupted the entire global automotive industry in recent months.

Pressure will also come from the continued growth of Chinese manufacturers in Europe, which have flooded the market with cheap electric cars.

Stellantis hands veteran top job

Incoming boss Filosa was previously responsible for launching Jeep in Brazil and for the creation of the Pernambuco plant, one of South America’s largest automotive hubs.

“Antonio’s deep understanding of our company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of CEO in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development,” said John Elkann, Stellantis executive chairman, who led the search.

“It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic company,” Filosa said in a statement.

“I am grateful to our chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry.”

“We have the world’s best and most iconic brands in automotive history and an over 100-year heritage of innovation. That legacy… will continue to be key to our success.”