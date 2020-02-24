Starmer refuses to comment on return to frontbench for Corbyn

The frontrunner in Labour’s leadership contest Keir Starmer has refused to comment on whether the man he hopes to replace would have a role in the next shadow government.

Speaking to the BBC this morning about whether Jeremy Corbyn could have a seat on the frontbench, Starmer stressed he had “not discussed that team with anybody”.

Starmer added: “I’m focused on winning this race and getting as many votes as I possibly can through my argument about unity, effective opposition and focusing on winning the next general election. I have not discussed the shadow cabinet with anybody.

“And therefore whatever is swirling around, because there are names everywhere, it is all rumour, I can tell you.”

Yesterday Starmer committed to giving jobs to his leadership rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy if he won. However it is not clear which roles they would be handed.

Among the jobs he will need to fill are shadow chancellor and shadow home secretary, with both John McDonnell and Diane Abbott confirming their intention to stand down after the new leader is elected on 4 April.

But Corbyn said he was ready to serve “in any capacity”, after Long-Bailey indicated she would like to keep him on.

