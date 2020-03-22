Jeremy Corbyn defends Labour's election record

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his 2019 election campaign, saying he was “proud” of the party despite suffering its worst electoral defeat since 1935.

Corbyn said his time in office “achieved a great deal” in changing the political agenda and addressing “injustices in Britain”.

Labour won just 201 seats in December’s election, which was its worst defeat since Clement Attlee led the party in the 1935 General Election.

The party is also being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to determine if it has been institutionally antisemitic under his leadership.

When asked by Sky News this morning if he was proud of the election result and his record, Corbyn said: “We had unprecedented attacks made against us, I’m proud of the economic agenda put forward and I think we achieved a great deal in changing the agenda on that and I’m proud about that.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed about the General Election result. In the end the 2019 election was the Brexit election.

“There are passionate feelings for remain and for leave I had to bridge that gap between party supporters and members.”

Corbyn also said he would not self-isolate, despite instructions from the government to lock himself away for 12 weeks.

The Labour leader is 70, which puts him in the at-risk category for coronavirus.

“I’m obviously working and I’m a local MP as well as leader of the party,” he said.

“I’m making sure I’m not getting too close to people which is why I didn’t shake your hand this morning although it’s the normal thing to do.

“Also making sure that everything is kept absolutely clean.”

Labour’s new leader will be announced on 4 April, with bookies and pundits alike favouring shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer for the role.

Also left in the race is shadow Brexit secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has pitched himself as a unity candidate who can bring both the left and moderate factions of the party together.