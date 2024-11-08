Starmer appoints Jonathan Powell as UK national security adviser

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Tony Blair’s former chief of staff Jonathan Powell as his national security adviser. Photo: PA

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Tony Blair’s former chief of staff Jonathan Powell as his national security adviser.

The Cabinet Office confirmed the former Foreign Office diplomat and No10 chief operator would take on the key role advising the Prime Minister in an announcement today.

It comes amid the re-election of Donald Trump as US President, which has sparked uncertainty over the Ukraine war, conflict in the Middle East and global trade tariffs.

Powell, who is currently the CEO of InterMediate, a UK-based international conflict resolution charity, will succeed Sir Tim Barrow, who was appointed in September 2022.

His appointment also follows his involvement in the recent Chagos Islands sovereignty dispute, which earlier this year saw Britain hand the territory over to Mauritius.

He said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the national security adviser to the Prime Minister. This is a hugely important role at a time where national security, international relations, and domestic policies are so interconnected.”

And Powell, who was previously involved in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement, added: “As the Prime Minister has set out, national security is at the heart of this country’s response to the many challenges we face… an integrated response will be crucial to our success.

“I look forward to advising the Prime Minister and working closely with ministers and officials in this new role.”

Powell’s experience

Sir Keir said: “Jonathan has devoted his career to protecting the interests of the country, having served for seventeen years as a diplomat in the Foreign Office and ten years as chief of staff in No10, and I am delighted to appoint him to this important role.”

He added: “Together with his experience helping to negotiate the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and work on some of the world’s most complex conflicts, he is uniquely qualified to advise the government on tackling the challenges ahead and engage with counterparts across the globe to protect and advance UK interests.

“I would also like to thank Sir Tim Barrow for his service and the support and advice he has given me.

“He has helped steer the national security community through some of the most challenging times in recent history, demonstrating throughout his outstanding commitment to public service and to the safety and security of this country.

“I’ve no doubt he will continue to play a positive role on these issues in the future.”

Sir Tim said: “Having known Jonathan Powell for many years I know he is very well qualified for this post.

“He will provide excellent support to the Prime Minister and the national security community.”

But a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing the government have appointed another Labour apparatchik to a senior role sidelining an experienced general.

“Powell’s previous comments about the unimportance of British overseas territories are extremely concerning and many will be worried that there is more to come.”