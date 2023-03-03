Starmer ally Powell rejects ‘stitch up’ claim: Sue Gray ‘impartial and really good at her job’

Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, pulls a pint of beer with former shadow business secretary, Lucy Powell (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Labour’s shadow culture secretary has hit back at claims of a “stitch up”, after Partygate investigator Sue Gray joined Keir Starmer’s top team.

Lucy Powell described partygate investigator Sue Gray – who plans to join Labour as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff – as “impartial” and “really good at her job”.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’ve actually had some previous dealings with Sue Gray and I always found her to be an incredibly professional, impartial and generous person who was really good at her job.

“I don’t think that there are many people across the political spectrum who before this announcement would have said anything different about Sue Gray.

“I’m really looking forward – subject to that process – to her coming and helping the Labour Party, in particular helping Keir Starmer and the shadow cabinet get ready for the possibility of us being in government after the next election.”

Sir Keir had “for many months” wanted someone in his team “who could help him and the rest of us get ready” for government, she added.

The timing of when Sue Gray takes up her role as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff depends on the process by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the shadow culture secretary has indicated.

Lucy Powell denied assuming that Ms Gray would only start after the next general election.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Obviously, when she can take up this position is all subject to the advisory committee. She said she will abide by that.”

This comes after a furious Tory backlash at the appointment, with Powell’s former adversary, Nadine Dorries, who was culture secretary under Boris Johnson, branding it a “stitch up”.

Yesterday after the announcement, Dorries took to Twitter saying: “Sue Gray move to Starmers office not surprising. Whilst writing report, she used QC who tweeted out pro Labour anti gov tweets whilst Alistair Campbell heaped praise upon her. Her comms assistant briefed against Johnson from day 1. The Gray report was a stitch up of PM and CSs”

The cabinet office also said it’s looking into her departure from the civil service.

Press Association