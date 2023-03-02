Sue Gray, civil servant who chaired inquiry into Boris Johnson ‘partygate’, reportedly hired as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Senior civil servant Sue Gray

Top civil servant Sue Gray who carried out the partygate inquiry has reportedly been hired as Keir Starmer’s new chief of staff.

Gray has quit her Cabinet Office post, according to the PA news agency, and is reportedly set to take up the key role in Sir Keir’s operation.

It comes as Labour tries to position itself as a government-in-waiting ahead of the upcoming general election, which must take place no later than January 2025.

Her appointment will undergo scrutiny by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA).

Gray gained notoriety while conducting the civil service inquiry into the partygate scandal, widely seen as contributing to former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation from office.

Prime minister Boris Johnson holding a drink at a gathering in No10 on the departure of a special adviser. Photo Handout/UK Government via Getty Images

Her report found there was “a failure of leadership and judgement” in No10 during Johnson’s premiership.

While the saga culminated in Johnson and Rishi Sunak being issued with fixed penalty notices (FPNs) by the Met Police.

She had been the second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, with responsibility for the union and constitutional matters, since May 2021.

Previously she held the role of director general, propriety and ethics for the government.

Sky News reported yesterday that Starmer was considering her for the job.

The broadcaster previously said a Labour spokesperson told them: “The process is ongoing. Nobody has been offered the job.”

A cabinet office spokesperson told City A.M. they could not comment on “speculation around individual members of staff”.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.