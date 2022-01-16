Starmer accuses No 10 of ‘industrial-scale partying’ during pandemic

I think the Prime Minister broke the law, I think he then lied about what had happened,” said Labour leader Keir Starmer. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused Downing Street of “industrial-scale partying” during the pandemic, and the UK’s first lockdown.

“I think he broke the law. I think he has as good as admitted he broke the law,” said Starmer, referring to Downing Street’s apology to the Queen for one party which occurred the night before Prince Philip’s socially distanced funeral, at which only 30 attendees were allowed.

Tory party chair Oliver Dowden called the revelation “disgusting”.

Read more Tory party chair says Johnson will ‘improve’ boozy Downing Street culture

There have been more than a dozen different allegations of lockdown-breaching festivities in government, but no charges have been brought by the police.

The Met issued a statement on Thursday saying they would wait to review the findings of civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry, until they would investigate the claims themselves.

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, added: “I know that the government’s holding position is ‘let’s all wait for the Sue Gray report’.

“But I think it’s pretty obvious what’s happened, this industrial-scale partying had been going on at Downing Street, not much of it is really denied, and I think that the public have made up their mind. I think the facts speak for themselves.

“I think the Prime Minister broke the law, I think he then lied about what had happened.”