Star J-Mac set to Figure on his Hong Kong return

James McDonald had a 21% strike rate in Hong Kong last season.

REGULAR racegoers in Hong Kong have a treat in store when they make their way to Happy Valley on Wednesday for a nine-race programme starting at 10.40am.

Three-time LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award winner James McDonald is back in town, taking up a short-term contract until just before Christmas.

The 33-year-old New Zealander is right up there in the popularity stakes with reigning champion Zac Purton, and it easy to see why.

Having partnered well over 100 Group One winners around the globe, J-Mac also made an instant impact when jetting into Hong Kong a few seasons back, a fact certainly not missed by the many thousands of racing fans in the territory.

Last season he rode 26 winners and 28 places from just 121 rides, and his 21%-win strike-rate put him just behind Purton.

McDonald has a handful of rides at the Valley, including in-form Wrote A New Page in the Hing Yip Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs, but his most eye-catching mount is STAR FIGURE for the Jamie Richards stable, who lines up in division one of the Fat Tseung Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

Richards and McDonald have history in New Zealand from a number of years ago, when the partnership won a host of big races in their home country.

The fact they team up with this four-year-old son of Deep Field is a pointer to his chances, and especially with his recent unlucky defeat by King Oberon fresh in the mind.

On that occasion he never got a real cut at the winner after going for a daring and narrow run along the rails and can be considered an unlucky loser.

The opposition includes probable favourite and last-start winner Robot Lucky Star, who steps up an extra furlong in trip after a convincing victory over five furlongs at Sha Tin last month.

It was guaranteed Purton would continue his association with Manfred Man’s speedster, and he must be rated a major threat, although conceding seven pounds to Star Figure may prove the pivotal factor.

The Man stable have already registered 10 winners this season and with the yard in flying form it may be worth taking a chance with TURIN WARRIOR, who lines up in the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce 125th Anniversary Cup (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

This old campaigner has been called plenty of names in the past – mostly unprintable ones – due to having a habit of turning potential victories into narrow defeats.

He did, however, win a couple of races last season, including one over the course and distance from a five-pound higher mark in the handicap.

His seasonal reappearance gives cause for optimism, having stayed on well in the closing stages from an uncompromising position before the straight, and this time he has drawn a better gate in seven.

With Vincent Ho doing the steering, and having been aboard for his last victory, he might just be capable of causing a surprise in a distinctly average contest.

POINTERS

Turin Warrior e/w 12.10pm Happy Valley

Star Figure 12.40pm Happy Valley