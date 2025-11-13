Stage Set for World’s Largest Autonomous Race as A2RL Reaches Full Fan Capacity at Yas Marina Circuit

The world’s largest autonomous car race will take place in Abu Dhabi on the 15th of November, as 11 teams from across the globe compete at the frontier of robotics, autonomy and AI for a US$2.25 million prize pool. A2RL Season 2 has been 18 months in the making, with the six fastest teams making it through the tough qualification process to the Grand Final. Ticket allocation for the Yas Marina Circuit event has once again reached full capacity of the main grandstand, as motorsport and technology enthusiasts excitedly prepare to witness an AI competition unlike any other.

Grand Final: Front row seat to AI history

The A2RL Grand Final will mark the first time that six fully autonomous racecars will compete wheel-to-wheel on track. The six teams – TUM, Unimore, Kinetiz, TII Racing, PoliMOVE and Constructor – were determined by a rigorous qualification process in October. Representing Germany, Italy, and the UAE, they will compete in a 20-lap, multi-car race to crown the A2RL Season 2 Champion. Reigning Champions, TUM, have qualified in pole position after a fierce ‘Multi-Car Qualification’ sprint race against rival Unimore, setting the stage for a historic showdown.

For the remaining five teams, A2RL will host a Silver Race, offering them the opportunity to push their algorithms to the limit and cement their overall position in the standings. The Silver Race teams are RAPSON, Code 19, Fly Eagle, FR4IAV and TGM Grand Prix.

Human vs AI: Performance gap closing

Pre-season build-up for the race has seen record-setting performance as the gap between human and AI performance narrows. During qualification, Italian team Unimore was the first to beat a benchmark lap time set by a human racing driver while testing.

This demonstration of machine precision versus human instinct, and the rapid evolution of AI performance, will be showcased on race day. Reigning champion TUM will have the privilege of racing against former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat in A2RL’s second Human vs AI showcase. A close battle is expected in this exhibition, following record-breaking pace from teams during qualifying.

Supercars, Fan Zone, and more

Kicking off the evening’s main events, Group 63 will take to the track for a spectacular Supercar Parade Laps display, setting the stage for the autonomous race. This will be followed by awards for the A2RL STEM Competition, which involved 140 students from across all seven Emirates racing AWS DeepRacer 1/18th-scale autonomous cars, a mirror of the A2RL competition.

This year’s world-class Fan Zone will offer an immersive experience for all ages. It will feature humanoid robot showcases, interactive games, hands-on tech activations, live entertainment, and family-friendly attractions that will bring the excitement of autonomous innovation beyond the track.

The race will be broadcast globally this Sunday, 16th November at 3pm GST, on the Abu Dhabi Media Network, StarzPlay, Motorsport TV and the official A2RL YouTube Channel. Once again, fans can step right into the action with A2RL’s live VR platform, experiencing the track, live car data, and high-speed action unfolding all around them, in real time.

A2RL is supported by SteerAI, alongside leading partner du; official partners AWS and Abu Dhabi Mobility; official supporters Wio and Castore; technical partners PACETEQ, Live in Five, Meccanica 42, and Vislink; as well as event partners Abu Dhabi Gaming, Miral and the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

For more information and live updates, visit www.A2RL.io.

Note to Editors

The event timetable is available here.

