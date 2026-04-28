Q4 Launches AI-Native CRM, Transforming How Investor Relationships Are Managed

Q4 Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven IR Ops software, today unveiled new AI-native CRM capabilities within its investor relations (IR) platform, marking an important shift in how public companies manage and act on investor engagement data. Now, IR teams can move beyond manual data entry and reporting — generating real-time insights that support stronger meeting preparation, more targeted engagement strategies, and more effective communications with investors in an increasingly complex capital markets environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428043502/en/

Powered by Q, Q4’s award-winning AI agent for investor relations officers (IROs), the capabilities introduce a new generative AI-driven approach to customer relationship management (CRM) use cases, reshaping how IR teams work with their CRM. Teams can interact directly with their CRM data using natural language and get instant answers, while the system captures, organizes and interprets interactions across meetings, contacts and investor activity.

IR Teams Need Faster Insights

Today, investor relations teams rely on CRM systems to track investor meetings, log feedback, and keep relationship histories organized. But as the volume and complexity of meeting data grow, many traditional IR CRMs struggle to keep pace and become more difficult to use. IROs are often left to do the heavy lifting required to keep CRM data current and usable.

The result: Teams often spend more time managing data than managing relationships. And while legacy systems store engagement history, these tools often fail to move from what happened to why it matters — making it difficult to identify emerging priorities, interpret shifting investor sentiment, and act on relationship insights in real time.

Introducing AI-Native Relationship Intelligence

To address this gap, Q4 has integrated a new AI-native CRM solution directly into the Q4 Platform, with Q embedded into the user experience and interface. This approach makes it easy to search for contacts, log meetings, and maintain comprehensive meeting notes.

Q4’s new AI-native approach gives IR teams more flexibility in how they use their CRM and how quickly they can act on the data. Key capabilities include:

AI-powered activity capture — Automatically log meetings and notes via chat or file uploads, significantly reducing manual data entry and ensuring interactions are captured.

— Automatically log meetings and notes via chat or file uploads, significantly reducing manual data entry and ensuring interactions are captured. Outlook calendar integration — Easily convert Outlook calendar events into CRM meeting records with a simple sync, streamlining the process of logging meetings.

— Easily convert Outlook calendar events into CRM meeting records with a simple sync, streamlining the process of logging meetings. AI-generated briefing books — Generate tailored briefing materials for meetings instantly, ensuring preparedness and saving research time.

— Generate tailored briefing materials for meetings instantly, ensuring preparedness and saving research time. Bulk meeting upload — Upload conference schedules or roadshow programs for the AI to parse and automatically create meetings, streamlining event-related data entry.

— Upload conference schedules or roadshow programs for the AI to parse and automatically create meetings, streamlining event-related data entry. Contact and institution intelligence — Access and manage Q4’s proprietary database of over 1,000,000 contacts and institutions refreshed every quarter, with the ability to create custom records for better relationship management.

Instead of relying on manual interpretation and retrospective reporting, IR teams also get insights instantly, directly within their workflows, powering their next move. IR teams can now:

Chat with Q to query CRM data directly . For example: “Summarize this portfolio manager’s position, showing how their fund compares to peers and key takeaways from our latest conversations”; “Which investors attended our last three earnings calls but haven’t increased their position?”; and “What should we highlight in our next meeting with this fund?” — instantly retrieving insights without building manual reports.

. For example: “Summarize this portfolio manager’s position, showing how their fund compares to peers and key takeaways from our latest conversations”; “Which investors attended our last three earnings calls but haven’t increased their position?”; and “What should we highlight in our next meeting with this fund?” — instantly retrieving insights without building manual reports. Analyze interaction history with contacts and institutions to identify recurring trends, priorities, concerns and shifts in sentiment.

with contacts and institutions to identify recurring trends, priorities, concerns and shifts in sentiment. Highlight engagement patterns and gaps across institutions, analysts and shareholders.

across institutions, analysts and shareholders. Prioritize outreach and targeting strategies based on historical engagement signals and support more informed executive conversations.

based on historical engagement signals and support more informed executive conversations. Generate dynamic reports that provide clear insights into IR program performance and investor engagement.

Advancing the Future of Investor Relations

“One of the most challenging parts of traditional CRMs is simply that they are a pain to use, requiring users to navigate screens, click drop-downs, and fill in forms. This often leads to incomplete meeting notes and very little ability to analyze data in the future,” said Darrell Heaps, Q4 founder and chief strategy officer. “With Q as the interface for our AI-native CRM, we’ve upgraded this to an intuitive and reliable experience where you work directly with the AI, and it handles the CRM use cases. Tasks like searching for a contact, logging a meeting, or preparing for a sell-side conference are now all extremely easy to accomplish, because the AI does the work for you.”

With Q applied across the full Q4 Platform, CRM insights can now be rapidly connected with engagement analytics, web, surveillance and event activity — helping teams develop a more complete view of their investor relationships.

The new capabilities also build on Q4’s recent innovations across its platform, including Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for IR Web and integrated Digital Conferencing. They reflect the company’s broader vision for the AI-enabled future of investor relations — where data, workflows and intelligence are unified to help companies attract, understand and engage investors more effectively.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the world’s leading IR Ops platform, designed to unify and simplify the complex workflows between public companies and the investment community. Supporting more than 2,600 global brands, over 50% of the S&P 500, the AI-enabled Q4 Platform combines the largest amount of proprietary investor data with behavioral intelligence—helping C-suite executives and investor relations teams attract the right capital and drive premium valuations.

By unifying the entire IR lifecycle into a single, AI-enabled ecosystem, Q4 streamlines the core pillars of the profession: delivering earnings, sustaining a corporate narrative, managing guidance and analysts, and targeting investors with precision. From investor websites and virtual events to IR CRM, stock surveillance, and consensus management, Q4 provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers IR teams to manage every touchpoint of their investor strategy.

Headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in New York, India, San Francisco, Boston, Mexico and London, Q4 is committed to providing the secure and compliant infrastructure that modern IR teams demand. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428043502/en/

Contact

Media:

Three Rings

q4@threeringsinc.com