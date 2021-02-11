St Patrick's Day celebrations in London move online

London mayor Sadiq Khan said today a virtual St Patrick’s Day celebration will be held on 17 March, which will showcase London-based Irish talent.

The celebration will be hosted by London Irish Centre ambassador Angela Scanlon.

“The sight of Londoners and visitors of all backgrounds uniting in our capital for St Patrick’s day is a real highlight of our year, so it’s hugely disappointing that the impact of the pandemic means we are unable to gather on the streets again,” The Mayor of London said.

Read more: London pubs and restaurants face ‘bombshell’ without action on business rates, Khan says

“However, I’m delighted that, together with the London Irish Centre, we are able to host an online celebration that will pay tribute to the huge contribution of our Irish community.”

The celebration will present workshops, music and storytelling in a series of live festivities.

Not-for-profit Irish Film London will hold a film festival, tailored with a variety of independent films and animations from the City’s Irish community.

Musicians across London from 12 to 25-years old will perform traditional Irish music to evoke reels, jigs, polkas and barn dances amongst its viewers.

Chair of the Community Advisory board Larry O’Leary said: “This will be a wonderfully diverse series of events.

“Almost all of the events will be digital, which has proved challenging but nevertheless, all aspects of Irish community life in London has been covered.”

Read more: Sadiq Khan seeks permission to appeal ‘unlawful’ Streetspace ruling