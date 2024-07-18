SSE: Windy conditions boost company’s renewable energy output

SSE won the tender to construct the IJmuiden Ver Wind Farm Site Alpha last month.

Scottish energy giant SSE has reaffirmed its guidance ahead of the key winter months as total output from its renewable energy sources rose by nearly two thirds.

Total renewables output reached 2,596GWh in the three months to 30 June, up 60 per cent year-on-year. Growth was driven by onshore and offshore wind generation, which totalled 1,043GWh across the period.

SSE said the jump reflected a “return to more normalised weather conditions over the period.” The London-listed developer has committed some £20bn to a multi-year investment plan covering a string of major UK projects.

It said construction at its Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm continued to progress, with 27 turbines either fully or partly installed.

“Good progress” has also been made at its onshore wind farm in Shetland, with cable links to the mainland expected in the coming weeks. SSE confirmed earlier in July it intended to move forward with a project to build what will become the largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea, the IJmuiden Ver Wind Farm Site Alpha.

“We remain on track to meet our 2027 growth targets that are underpinned by world-class assets and balance sheet strength, with two-thirds of revenue either regulated or already backed by existing government policy,” Barry O’Regan, Chief Financial Officer, said.

He added: “The outlook is supported by the enhanced clean power target of the new UK Government which recognises the essential need for investment in renewables, flexible power and electricity networks – areas where SSE has unrivalled capability and significant growth potential.”

Starmer’s government has already taken a number of steps to cut UK emissions since entering power, including lifting a de facto ban on new onshore wind turbines and greenlighting new solar farms.

But the government’s climate watchdog warned this morning it must oversee a major ramping up of renewable energy generation in this parliament to avoid breaching its international obligations under the Paris agreement.