SS&C Expands European Wealth Management Capabilities with New MiFID License in Ireland

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced significant expansion of its European wealth management business with the establishment of SS&C Wealth Services Europe Ltd. The business has been granted authorization under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The license strengthens SS&C’s ability to serve the European Union’s wealth management sector. The company can now deliver its full suite of technology-enabled wealth management solutions directly from Ireland. The new operation builds on SS&C’s successful U.K. wealth management business, creating a pan-European platform with advanced technology, deep regulatory expertise, and comprehensive servicing capabilities.

Based in Dublin, the business will focus on helping financial institutions modernize and scale their wealth operations through SS&C’s integrated wealth platform, custody, and back-office services.

SS&C employs more than 550 professionals in Ireland, servicing over EUR 95 billion in assets across all fund structures and EUR 25 billion in Life & Pension products.

“This milestone marks an important step in our European growth strategy,” said Nick Wright, Global Head of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. “The MiFID authorization gives us the flexibility to bring our proven wealth management capabilities to clients across Ireland and Europe, helping them modernize their operations and meet evolving client and regulatory expectations.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “SS&C’s announcement further underscores Ireland’s position as a leading location for global firms in the financial services sector. The combination of a talented workforce and a stable pro-business environment continue to attract companies looking to access wider global markets. SS&C’s long history in the country has seen the firm become an important player in Ireland’s financial services space and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

SS&C supports more than USD 6.1 trillion in private wealth assets under management at more than 3,000 firms worldwide. The European wealth management market represents a significant, growing portion of the global wealth landscape. According to the European Fund and Asset Management Association, European investors’ fund ownership grew by EUR 2 trillion in a single year to a total of EUR 18.6 trillion at the end of 2024.

About IDA Ireland

IDA Ireland is the country’s inward investment promotion agency, responsible for attracting and developing foreign investment in Ireland. With a proven track record of facilitating international companies, IDA Ireland offers a range of services to support businesses in establishing and expanding operations on the island. Headquartered in Dublin, with a network of offices worldwide, IDA Ireland is committed to driving economic growth and job creation by fostering a vibrant and sustainable business ecosystem. For more information, visit www.idaireland.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

