Sri Lanka eye first Test win over England in decade after hosts collapse

An England collapse combined with a steady start to Sri Lanka’s second innings has left the tourists within reach of victory at the Oval.

Despite grinding Sri Lanka out for 263 at the Oval in south London, England collapsed in their second innings to 156 all out.

And at close on the Sunday, after the third day of play, Sri Lanka left the crease with 94-1 on the scoreboard – Pathum Nissanka is unbeaten on 53 with Kusal Mendis not out for 30 runs.

A win over the next two days for the tourists would be their first victory over England in a decade, when they beat England 1-0 in a two-Test series. In 2014 having drawn the first Test, they won the second in Leeds by 100 runs.

England’s collapse saw Jamie Smith reach 67 and Dan Lawrence 35, but only Olly Stone (10) and Joe Root (12) reached double figures out of the remaining hitters.

England are so far unbeaten at home this summer with three wins against the West Indies and two against Sri Lanka.

Coming up this winter they have Test matches in Pakistan and New Zealand before eyes start to turn to an Ashes series Down Under next winter.