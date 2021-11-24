Square smile! You are back in the City

You may have spotted the new Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Keaveny and Policy Chair of the City of London Corporation, Catherine McGuinness next to a new roundel at Bank station, to welcome workers and visitors back to the City.

In partnership with TfL, it is part of the City of London Corporation’s Square Smile campaign.

The Square Smile campaign is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of returning to the City and face-to-face interaction as firms increasingly give their staff more flexibility on where they locate through hybrid working.

The City body is mounting a new campaign to support retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, as well as cultural attractions by encouraging people back into the Square Mile for work and play.

“It will showcase the City’s vibrant offer – ranging from world-class culture, heritage, cuisine, entertainment, retail, architecture and much more. The campaign launches on 13 October 2021 and runs until the beginning of 2022,” the City of London Corporation said in a statement.

The campaign – which stems from the final report of the City of London Corporation’s Recovery Taskforce – will target hybrid workers as well as those who have fully returned to their workplace.

The campaign seeks to remind them of all the things they missed during the pandemic, including socialising and enjoying the City’s culture and entertainment.

“Whether it be collaborating with teammates, going for a spontaneous lunch or having the opportunity to go for after work drinks, the City can help to bring people together,” the body said.