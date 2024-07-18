Square Mile and Me: So Energy’s Simon Oscroft on disrupting the energy industry

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Simon Oscroft, CEO and co-founder at So Energy, takes us through his career, from serving Ray Wilkins to shaking up the energy sector

What was your first job?

Calling Volkswagen owners to see if they wanted a service. Ray Wilkins was the most famous customer, but by far the nicest.

What was your first role in the energy sector?

My first role was working for Macquarie Bank as a gas trader and managing the buying of wholesale gas for one of their companies, Corona Energy.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

In my final year at university, I came down to London and caught up in the City with an old friend Charlie Davies. He was working in energy as a trader. It felt like the perfect mix of career ingredients: high-pace, quantitative and a critically important sector.

What’s one thing you love about the industry?

The energy sector is at the centre of a mammoth technological, behavioural and societal transition to move the world to net zero.

And one thing you would change?

The short termism of politics often gets in the way of the sector making the right medium and long term decisions we need.

What’s been your most memorable lunch/dinner?

It was back in 2014 when both Charlie and I were really looking into setting up an energy supplier. He was working at GDF in Paris and I got the Eurostar out to see him. We spent the evening out for dinner in Paris finalising our plans before we both made the leap into setting up So Energy.

And any business faux pas?

After we moved into our first office, we were really cost conscious so tried to get all the team to be part of a cleaning rota. We wasted more time and effort trying to get that to work than the modest amount of money we would have ever saved.

What’s been your proudest moment?

So Energy making it into this year’s Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards. The people at So Energy are our greatest asset and they are truly dedicated to helping improve our customers’ experiences.

And who do you look up to?

My parents. They didn’t have the privilege they gave me, and they raised five happy kids while also holding professional careers and leading successful businesses.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely. For the first time in a while, our country has the potential for some bold long-term decisions to be made from a centrist perspective.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Aglio e Olio on Fulham Road, the best pasta, good times and jellybeans in a shot glass with the bill.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Pilot in Chiswick near our office.

Where’s home during the week?

Battersea with my family.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

With my kids at swimming and playball lessons, and hopefully getting to watch some football.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Two weeks so the kids will be coming with us, we’re going away to Whitby and then elsewhere in Yorkshire to see my wife’s family.

Quickfire:

Currently reading? The Unwilding by Marina Kemp

Favourite film? Batman Begins

Favourite artist/musician? No one’s better live than Bruce Springsteen, he’s in town this month.

Favourite place in London? Being in front of the Laughing Cavalier, at the Wallace Collection, but they’ve currently loaned it out!

Cocktail order? A simple gin and tonic

Coffee order? Flat white

Wind turbines or solar panels? Solar – it gives people the power to take control over the energy and help them personally to get to net zero