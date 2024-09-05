Square Mile and Me: Rashik Parmar MBE on becoming a tech veteran

Rashik Parmar is the CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Rashik Parmar MBE, CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, takes us through his career

What was your first job?

It was a summer job working in the maintenance department of the engineering firm that employed my father.

What was your first role in tech?

My first job in tech was as a trainee Systems Engineer at IBM, where I worked on design and development of the first PC-based back office systems for building societies.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in tech?

Until I was about 15 I really wanted to become a doctor, but then a careers advisor told me I wasn’t smart enough to be one! This blunt rejection led me to explore my other passion, working on computers. The most ironic part is that in the end, my grades at A-Level were higher than some that went on to become doctors!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The opportunity to work with such a huge amount of talented people in such a confined area. The spectrum of skills and expertise is both remarkable and inspiring!

And one thing you would change?

I think we need a greater amount of diversity in the city, and the wider IT industry. There are around 500,000 women missing from the tech sector, and this is something that drastically needs to change!

What’s been your most memorable lunch/dinner/job interview?

Lunch with one of the senior leadership team at Lloyds of London after the credit crisis in 2008, exploring the intricacies of managing systemic risk.

And any business faux pas?

During a presentation to around 150 senior leaders, I accidentally spilled coffee on my laptop, causing it to go blank. Fortunately, we had the foresight to store a backup on a separate laptop, allowing us to recover within five minutes and continue the presentation smoothly.

What’s been your proudest moment?

There are two moments that are equally proud for different reasons. The first was being awarded IBM Fellow – the highest honour that any technical professional at IBM can be given and awarded to only 300 people throughout the history of IBM. The second is being awarded an MBE for services to business and innovation.

And who do you look up to?

If I had to pick one person it would have to be Mahatma Gandhi. His determination, stubbornness, and selfless sacrifice is a true inspiration.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I think so, but the next year will be absolutely crucial for the development of emerging technologies, and we have to make sure we get it right for the good of society!

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

It has to be Italian – pizza at Da Corradi behind Berkeley Square.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A peppermint tea at the Notes coffee shop round the corner from our office in Moorgate.

Where’s home during the week?

A house in Leeds that has a relaxing view of 1.5 miles of fields.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Either at home relaxing or at the theatre.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and with who?

It would always have to be with my wife, and would be a week of exploration and immersion followed by a week of relaxation in a vibrant new city or country!

Quickfire:

Favourite book: Isac Asimov – Foundation

Favourite film: Mission Impossible 2

Favourite artist/musician: Mike Oldfield

Favourite place in London: Hyde Park – near the Serpentine Cocktail order: Virgin Pina Colada

Coffee order: Decaf Latte