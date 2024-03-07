Square Mile and Me: Priya Oberoi on leaving law to take on women’s health

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Priya Oberoi, founding general partner at Goddess Gaia Ventures, takes us through her career from carpet seller to business founder

What was your first job?

My first job was at Carpet Land – I worked there every weekend for over a year.

What was your first role in the City?

I started as a trainee solicitor at Clifford Chance.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

When I was finishing my undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford, I became completely obsessed with forging a career in the City and following in the footsteps of my contemporaries. On a side note, I also used to watch Ally McBeal which definitely influenced my decision to become a lawyer!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I love the vibe of the City. I find the pressure quite intoxicating and love the excitement of getting deals done and seeing money being made.

And one thing you would change?

Women only make up 37 per cent of partners at law firms and only 17 per cent of partners are from a BAME background. I would love to see more women and people from minority ethnic backgrounds in power. Less offer of mentoring – more really exciting job offers!

What’s your most memorable lunch/dinner/job interview?

It was a lunch that I attended as a trainee solicitor in Moscow in 1999. I cannot say anything more than that!

And any City faux pas?

Always wearing bright colours (my bright red Moschino city suit was my favourite) – not sure how helpful that was in a sea of navy.

What’s been your proudest moment?

There are two that really stand out.

Whilst I was working as a lawyer, I was part of the team that pioneered Islamic financing solutions , specifically Islamic Derivatives. We brought to market the first market standard template for the ISDA/IIFM documentation, which now provides the foundation for a $1.2 trillion market.

Now, it is building Goddess Gaia Ventures (GGV) – Europe’s first and only dedicated women’s healthcare fund. I started building GGV in 2021 after a long-held belief that women’s healthcare is greatly underserved and underfunded and post my own battle with cancer. Women’s healthcare is a $1 trillion market TAM – I’m excited to be building a fund that unlocks this potential and is both impactful and financially lucrative.

And who do you look up to?

Professionally, I look up to powerhouses such as Amanda Blanc and Evelyn Bourke. They have been trailblazers for women in industry. I have also only heard her story recently, but I love Moni Mannings’s ethos behind her company EPOC.

On a personal level, it’s my mum. She’s taught me everything I know.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I am – investors and innovators are starting to see the market opportunity in women’s health, particularly at the intersection of women’s sport. The tides are turning and it’s exciting to be a part of.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Annabel’s in Mayfair

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Harry’s Bar

Where’s home during the week?

South Kensington

And where might we find you at the weekend?

I’m either at my son’s football match, having lunch at Carluccio’s or attending my son’s friends’ birthday parties.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

Ideally, an island in the sunshine where there is no WiFi – so no one can get hold of me!

Quickfire round:

Favourite book? The Master and Margarita, by Mikhail Bulgakov

Favourite film? The Talented Mr Ripley

Favourite artist/musician? – Rihanna

Favourite place in London? – South Kensington Gardens

Favourite wine? Valpolicella

Coffee order? A cappuccino (but only before 11am)