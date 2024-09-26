Square Mile and Me: PPRO CEO Motie Bring on a career in fintech – and a plea for more office dogs

We dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Motie Bring, CEO at London fintech PPRO, talks us through his career journey and City highlights

What was your first job?

An unforgettable summer gig as a waiter at a vibrant cafe called ‘London’ on the beach in Tel Aviv.

What was your first role in finance?

In Canary Wharf, at State Street Bank in the tax team – an experience I found mind-numbingly boring. It wasn’t until a few years later, when I transitioned into a role as a risk analyst in the payments industry, that I truly found my passion. That was in the fast-paced world of online gaming, which was ahead of the curve compared to more mainstream verticals.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in fintech?

Nobody dreams of a career in payments or fintech – at least, not when I was young. The moment I landed my first job in the industry, I knew I had found my calling. I felt that it brought out the best in me and I felt that I was able to contribute, shape and influence something I quickly grew deeply passionate about. It was, and still is, a hugely dynamic industry that directly impacts people’s lives, and I love being a part of it.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I’ve lived in cities all over the world, and no city compares to London – a place full of wonderful contradictions where history and modernity, tradition and entrepreneurship collide in the most fascinating way. It’s a melting pot of ideas, cultures, and people that somehow blend perfectly to create something truly unique.

And one thing you would change?

For more workplaces in the City to be dog-friendly as there are so many benefits to allowing pets in the office, and yet, there are still so many offices that do not allow them.

What’s been your most memorable job interview?

I was in the second round of interviews for a role I was really excited about, facing off with one of the senior executives. A few minutes into the conversation, the interviewer made a statement about the company’s strategy to set up his question.



The only problem was I completely disagreed with his perspective and instead of just answering the question, I challenged him on the strategy. At that moment, I thought I’d blown my chances. But, as it turns out, I hadn’t — because today, I’m the CEO of that very company.

And any business faux pas?

I’ve had my fair share of failures over the years, most of which ended up being either learning experiences or character-building. But one particular ordeal was anything but. The night before a quarterly business review with a major customer, I came down with food poisoning during a dinner with them. By the time the meeting began the next morning, I was struggling to keep it together. Thankfully, one of the customer’s team members graciously offered to take me to her house to look after me until I resembled a human being again. The QBR ended up being a success — though I suspect them feeling sorry for me contributed greatly to that!

What’s been your proudest moment?

My proudest moment was marrying my husband, Peter, in 2015.



Professionally, I’ve had the incredible privilege of leading quite a few teams and driving real transformations in both business performance and company culture. Being given the opportunity to lead PPRO as the Chief Executive Officer a year ago is my proudest moment since.

And who do you look up to?

I can’t say that I look up to a particular person, but rather to certain characteristics.

I’m inspired by trailblazers who are unapologetically themselves. Their courage and authenticity fuel my own drive, both professionally and personally, reminding me to push boundaries and stay true to who I am.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m feeling a mix of excitement and caution about the year ahead. On one hand, our industry seems to be faring well, with a positive trend in business activities and a noticeable improvement in overall business sentiment. On the other hand, we have to stay vigilant. The US elections, war in Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East are all bubbling in the background and could potentially impact short- to medium-term plans.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

If I am in the office that day, The Ned is always a good choice for the variety and the atmosphere.



When I’m at home, Brunswick House in Vauxhall is my go-to spot.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Holborn Dining Room for a delicious cocktail.

Where’s home during the week?

Stockwell in South West London where I live with my husband, Peter, and our two pugs, Lola and Bella.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

When I’m in London, I’m in dog-friendly spots around the Stockwell and Clapham area. But more often than I’d care to admit, enjoying a quick city break with my husband and friends.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Holidays are a real production in our house with lots of careful planning and prep, and I can’t take any credit for that. In winter, it would have to be ski adventures in the Austrian Alps with our family. Come summer, I’ll be soaking up the sun in Mykonos with our friends.

Quickfire questions: