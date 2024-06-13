Square Mile and Me – Lib Dem City candidate Edward Lucas: “Nobody can boss me around”

Edward Lucas is running to be the MP for the Cities of London and Westminster for the Liberal Democrats

Ahead of the the election, we’re asking the candidates for the Cities of London and Westminster to introduce themselves. Today, Liberal Democrat candidate and former Economist journalist Edward Lucas tells us about his journey into politics (and not recognising Ed Davey)

What was your first job?

Christmas postman, then frying hamburgers, fruit and veg stall. My first full-time job was as the resident manager in a shelter for homeless men in Ashford, Kent.

When did you decide to try your hand at politics and what were you doing before?

I worked for former Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown in the early 1980s when he was an unknown parliamentary candidate in Yeovil. In 1983 he told me to get a proper job, so I did, spending most of my life working for the Economist. When he was dying from cancer, Paddy asked me to come back to the Lib Dems. I didn’t want to initially, but I was incensed by the botched Brexit deal and by Boris Johnson’s attempts to prevent scrutiny of dirty money in politics.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The concentration of brainpower, knowledge, creativity and energy. Whatever you’re interested in, someone in the City knows about it.

And one thing you would change?

I’d make the Corporation of London cleaner, fairer, greener — and accountable .

What is your message to the City?

The City is not a property business, a feudal relic or a Masonic get-together. It’s our home.

Why should people vote for you?

I’m not a professional politician, and nobody can boss me around. I’m a prizewinning journalist and best-selling author. I’ve worked on the biggest issues facing us — energy and national security. I’ve been arrested, beaten up, interrogated and deported. I’ve lived in dictatorships so I know how valuable (and fragile) our democracy is. And I’m the only candidate who can beat Labour. I’ve been on the campaign trail since 2021, taking up countless cases of abuse and injustice.

What’s been your most memorable moment on the campaign trail?

Meeting a retired, very senior IRA man and getting his vote. He hates everything I stand for but wants Irish-style electoral reform.

And any political faux pas?

I met Ed Davey at a party and failed to recognise him.

What’s been your proudest moment?

I found out that the government had secret blacklists of outside experts who had criticised its policies. I used my Times column to highlight the issue, put it on Newsnight, got questions asked in Parliament, raised money for lawyers — and got the Conservatives to back down.

And who do you look up to?

Lord Taverne, who risked his political career in 1973 on a political principle, resigning and fighting a by-election when the Labour Party flip-flopped on Europe. He’s 95 now and a great supporter of my campaign.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

It’s high time for realism but the slogans and gimmicks of the election campaign leave me outright gloomy. The country is in a terrible mess — we are less safe than we think, less free than we think and poorer than we think. The next few years are going to be far harder than people think. I hope the new Labour government will be up to the challenge. My job as MP will be to hold them to account, pushing for closer ties with Europe, a faster green transition and saving our freedoms.

What does a typical day in your life look like?

Up early to catch up with the news, make any pressing decisions, and then if I can off to the Serpentine for cold water and hot gossip. It’s my daily detox from stress. I often skip breakfast and lunch.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Falafel with salad in Tachbrook St Market from my friend Ratib. After ages on the waiting list he was cheated out of his social housing and I took up his case, got it reviewed and now he and his family finally have a decent home. I would have said the India Club off the Strand, which for years was my favourite — but our campaign to save it from the greedy landlord was unsuccessful.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Polish Hearth Club in Exhibition Rd. I learned Polish there in the 1980s era chatting to emigrés.

Where’s home during the week?

Off the King’s Rd, with my wife. We’re lucky to have two of our grown-up children living with us — and they are both excellent cooks.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Church on Sundays, picnic in Hyde Park, swimming and hanging out with friends.

You’ve got two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Italy with my wife.

Quickfire

Favourite book: Sword of Honour trilogy by Evelyn Waugh — the best novels about World War ii

Sword of Honour trilogy by Evelyn Waugh — the best novels about World War ii Favourite film: The Third Man — I used to live in Vienna

The Third Man — I used to live in Vienna Favourite artist/musician: Estonian composer Arvo Pärt

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt Cocktail order: Negroni and some nuts

Negroni and some nuts Coffee order: Double espresso macchiato

Double espresso macchiato Early bird or night owl? Early, in bed by 10 if I can