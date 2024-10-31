Square Mile and Me: Broadridge International president Mike Sleightholme

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Mike Sleightholme, president of S&P 500 fintech Broadridge International, takes us through his career

What was your first job?

There have been so many over the years, but my very first job was actually a paper round. Sundays were the toughest – those papers were heavy and the bag I used had this strap that dug into my shoulder like it was made of cheese wire!

What was your first role in the City?

My first role in the City was as an intern at Legal & General, where I did a year-long placement. I was lucky to be part of a team tasked with setting up a new department – the Middle Office. It was a great introduction to the industry. I had to learn fast and I gained an incredible amount of knowledge in a short time.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

I wasn’t one of those people who had their career all planned out from the start. I kind of fell into it to be honest. I knew I wanted a job that would challenge me and allow me to keep learning. I loved the fast-paced nature of the industry, the interesting people I met, the constant opportunities for growth and the chance to travel. I spent two incredible decades working in places like Hong Kong and the US. It was only two years ago that I made my way back to the City, and it feels like I’ve come full circle.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The history – there is so much to learn around every corner. Every street and building has its own story. Walking around feels like you’re stepping into a timeline of British history, from mediaeval guilds to the financial hub it is today.

And one thing you would change?

Definitely the weather! London is such a vibrant city, and I always think it would be great if we had more sunny days to enjoy it.

What’s your most memorable job interview?

The most memorable interview I had was actually the one that set the course for my career. It was for a position at Citi, over 30 years ago. I was beyond nervous before walking in, but strangely enough, once I was inside the building, I felt better. I got the job and that one interview ended up launching a 24-year career at Citi, which led me to so many different roles and opportunities around the world.

And any business faux pas?

Oh, I’ve had my fair share of mishaps over the years, but one that stands out happened during a client meeting. Getting the location wrong has to be up there. The meeting was supposed to take place in The City, but I ended up at Canary Wharf.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Without a doubt, my proudest moment was opening up new markets for the custody business in Asia. We were the first to settle a cross-border A-Share trade in China. I also had the opportunity to help open markets in countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, which was equally exciting and rewarding. Each new market brought its own unique challenges and opportunities.

And who do you look up to?

Our family dog – she has the BEST life!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes, I am very optimistic about the year ahead. Of course, there are always going to be challenges- whether it’s economic uncertainty or adapting to new regulations – but I feel like the pace of innovation is creating so many new opportunities, particularly with the rise of new technologies. There’s a lot of potential for businesses to evolve, become more efficient, and reach new markets. I think we’re on the verge of some exciting transformations, and I’m looking forward to seeing how things develop.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Chipotle!

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

I’d say let’s head to Olde Wine Shades. It’s one of those classic London pubs that has a lot of character, though sadly there seem to be fewer of them than when I left for Hong Kong 20 years ago.

Where’s home during the week?

Esher, Surrey.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

On weekends, you’ll probably find me either driving the kids around to their various activities, cycling, or at the golf course if I can squeeze in a round.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’d take the family sailing in the Caribbean. It’s the perfect way to unwind and spend quality time together, away from the usual distractions.

Quickfire: