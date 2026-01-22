BitGo Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 11,821,595 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The offering consists of 11,026,365 shares of Class A common stock being offered by BitGo and 795,230 shares of Class A common stock being offered by certain existing stockholders of BitGo. BitGo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in connection with the offering. In connection with the offering, BitGo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,770,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 22, 2026 under the ticker symbol “BTGO” and the offering is expected to close on January 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Canaccord Genuity and Cantor are also acting as book-running managers. Clear Street, Compass Point, Craig-Hallum, Rosenblatt, Wedbush Securities and SoFi are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 21, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com and Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

