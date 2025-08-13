Spurs to play for £4.3m ahead of new Premier League season

Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to bag €5m (£4.3m) in prize money as they face PSG in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.



Spurs are set to receive €4m (£3.4m) regardless of the result, but a win against the Ligue 1 champions would add an extra €1m (£0.8m) to the prize pot.

The Uefa Super Cup is an annual match played by the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League winners.

Spurs’ Europa League triumph

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the competition by lifting the Europa League trophy with a 1-0 win in an all-English final against Manchester United.

PSG are facing Spurs as the reigning Uefa Champions League holders. Luis Enrique’s side won their maiden Champions League trophy by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 back in May.

The Uefa Super Cup prize money could come in handy with Spurs linked with several transfer targets over the summer, most recently Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Manchester City’s Savinho.

However, the sums pale in comparison with the financial rewards Spurs got from winning the Europa League.

Tottenham’s triumph in the European competition was estimated to be worth £124m, including prize money, ticket income and qualification to the Champions League in the upcoming season.

The Uefa Super Cup gives Thomas Frank the chance to win a trophy on his first competitive game as Spurs manager. Frank joined the North London club from Brentford back in June.

This year’s Uefa Super Cup will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

The 2024 edition was won by Real Madrid, who defeated Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw, Poland.