Sportradar tap fintech veteran to chair global board

Betting services company Sportradar have raided the world of fintech for the new head of their global board.

Jeff Yabuki, who oversaw fifteen years of growth at Nasdaq-listed Fiserv, will take on the role immediately.

Fiserv tripled its revenue over the period and delivered nearly 1000 per cent returns to shareholders.

Sportradar now employes more than 2,000 people across the world, and now partner up with a host of American sports leagues as well as FIFA and UEFA.

Yabuki worked as Chief Operating Officer at H&R Block and in the leadership team at American Express.

Amongst a range of services, Sportradar provides statistics and audio-visual streams to legal sports betting operators across the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Sportradar team,” said Sportradar Group CEO Carsten Koerl.

“His extraordinary leadership, strategic approach, and business acumen propelled Fiserv to become a global leader in financial services and payments technology. We look forward to having Jeff as Chairman of our Global Board of Directors as we continue to deliver unmatched experiences to our customers and partners and pursue transformative growth,” he said.