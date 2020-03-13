Sport hit by coronavirus LIVE: Premier League latest under threat

Welcome to City A.M.’s live rundown of all the latest sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Please refresh your browser for live updates.

The Premier League is set to hold an emergency meeting this morning after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of other sports, including this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix and two Six Nations matches have been postponed. England’s Test series in Sri Lanka next week is also in doubt.

9.22: English Football League considers suspending season

The English Football League is also set to hold a meeting today “to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures and beyond.”

Latest reports suggest that the EFL are likely to take the decision to suspend upcoming matches.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony took to Twitter this morning to say he did want his team’s with Bolton this weekend to go ahead. Adding that one of Peterborough player was now in self-isolation.

“My manager & I agree btw does not want to travel to Bolton tomorrow. One of our players is now in self isolation awaiting results,” he said.

“We just played Pompey who just played Arsenal. Will be reaching out to @EFL today re this & if they are going to make us play tomorrow.”

9.15am: The Players Championship cancelled

In golf, this weekend’s PGA Tour’s Players Championship at Sawgrass has been cancelled.

Organisers had originally insisted the tournament would continue, with the remaining three rounds to go ahead without spectators.

However, a decision was later taken to cancel the tournament altogether, as well as the next three weeks of PGA Tour events.

“We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

9.00am: Premier League to hold emergency meeting

The Premier League is expected to hold an emergency meeting at 10.30am this morning after it was revealed late last night that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had contracted coronavirus.

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for Covid-19, while Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy and three unidentified Leicester City players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms.

The news broke late on Thursday after the Premier League had released a statement to say that this weekend’s matches would go ahead as usual.

Arsenal’s match with Brighton this weekend has since been postponed with members of the first-team squad and staff having to self-isolate.

There have been calls for the Premier League to suspend the season, following in the footsteps of LaLiga and Serie A.

It comes after Arsenal’s match with Man City, due to be played on Wednesday, was postponed after it was revealed that Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who had contact with players at the Emirates two weeks earlier, had tested positive.