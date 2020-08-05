Spitting Image unveils puppets of PM and Cummings ahead of relaunch

Spitting Image has unveiled its puppets of Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings ahead of its return in the autumn.

The show, which will relaunch after 24 years, was made famous in the 1980s for its mockery of politiians.

Boris Johnson’s Spitting Image puppet emphasises his messy blonde hair

It will be recreated by the BBC and the ITV for its Britbox streaming service later this year.

The PM has been depicted with unkempt blonde hair while Cummings, known for his informal dress sense, wears his trademark hoodie and gilet.

Prince Andrew will also be depicted alongside politicians

Prince Andrew’s puppet dons a tartan coat complete with a paisley neckerchief.

Spitting Image will also take aim at politicians around the world including US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Other characters will include Beyonce, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden.

It is the first original commission announced by Britbox UK, which managed to get the show’s original co-creator Roger Law back on board as executive producer.

He had previously promised the relaunched show will be “more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation”.

The show originally ran for 18 series from 1984 until 1996, attracting 15m viewers in its prime. It featured former Conservative PM Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit, while her successor John Major was depicted as a dull, grey puppet.

Other leaders stereotyped included Mikhail Gorbachev, whose forehead birthmark was redrawn as a hammer and sickle.

