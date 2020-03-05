Spire Healthcare on track for 2020 targets

Spire Healthcare remains on track to meet targets for 2020 after it swung back into profit last year.

Revenue increased 5.3 per cent from £931.1m in 2018 to £980m for the year ended 2019.

Instead of 2018’s £5.6m loss, profit before tax was £9.6m.

Operating profit also jumped 32.8 per cent from £71.1m to £94.4m over the same period.

“These were a good set of results, meeting our key financial and quality targets, boss Justin Ash said.

“Spire now has a solid platform for growth, and we look forward to the future with confidence,” he added.

Spire’s shares are up 1.36 per cent on the news.

The proposed dividend per share was unchanged on 2018 at 3.8 per share.

Although Spire remains on target to meet its 2020 targets, the group has acknowledged there is uncertainty created by coronavirus.

The company is monitoring the situation closely and paying close attention to developments and advice from Public Health England.

Aside from this situation, revenue is expected to top £1bn for the full year.

Spire also reported 85% of its facilities are now rated good or outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

It also supports the findings of the Paterson Inquiry into rogue surgeon Ian Paterson, and ‘will work closely with the healthcare sector to implement them’.