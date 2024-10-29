Spencer to make first England start against New Zealand

Ben Spencer will make his first international start for England after Steve Borthwick named his XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against New Zealand.

Ben Spencer will make his first international start for England after Steve Borthwick named his XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old Bath scrum-half made his England debut in 2019 but has been in and out of the international game since.

Spencer will partner Marcus Smith in a back line which includes Henry Slade, who has played just 55 minutes of rugby for his club Exeter Chiefs since returning from an injury.

England takes on New Zealand this weekend at Twickenham in the opening game of their Autumn Nations Series campaign.

In three consecutive weekends from 9 November Borthwick’s side will face Australia, South Africa and Japan.

England lost 2-0 in a two-match series in New Zealand earlier this year but beat Japan in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby,” said Borthwick.



“We’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.



“With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it’s fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift.”