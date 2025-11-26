Special silent auction launched in aid of the Hunt Family Fund

Over 25 items on offer in memory of Racing Commentator John Hunt.

A special online silent auction has gone live with the proceeds going to the Hunt Family Fund – in memory of the family of BBC Racing Commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy.

With over 25 spectacular items on offer, including behind-the-scenes experiences at Match of the Day and Sky’s Monday Night Football, as well as a guided tour of Michael Owen’s Racing Stables by the man himself, people are invited to bid via the following link: www.bidaid.com/auction/HFF.

A range of other incredible experiences and prizes are available in the auction, with all money raised going to the newly-established Hunt Family Fund, which has been created to raise funds for charities and causes that help and inspire young women.

“This is a great way to provide support to a number of causes which would have been dear to Carol, Hannah and Louise and reflect the love, care and positivity they radiated to the world,” says John Hunt. “We’re so grateful to all those who have donated prizes and hope as many people as possible will get involved in making generous bids.”

The silent auction goes live on Wednesday 26th November and will end on the evening of Thursday 11th December, 2025.