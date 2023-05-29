Spain: Local elections rout sees PM call snap election for July

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks to reporters outside of the Oval Office of the White House after a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Sánchez met to discuss Ukraine, trade and immigration with President Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A LOCAL elections rout over the weekend has forced the socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to declare a snap election.

A host of regional governments fell from Sanchez’s party’s control into the hand of the main conservative opposition, the People’s Party, with the PM saying he must “take personal responsibility for the results.”

The election, which will be held in July, was welcomed by Sanchez’s key opponent, People’s Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

“Spaniards have said ‘enough, we’ve had it up to here’,” he told a news conference after the results.

The ballot will also give opportunities to both the far-right Vox party and left-wing, anti-austerity outfit Podemos, to secure positions in what may well be a coalition government.

Vox said it would be willing to work with the People’s Party at both a regional and national level.