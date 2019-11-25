Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam will reflect after pro-democracy candidates win in rout

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said today that the government will take heed of the public after pro-democracy parties overwhelmingly won local elections.

Seventeen of 18 Hong Kong councils are now in the hands of pro-democracy councillors after citizens’ votes wiped out pro-Beijing candidates.

The vote – and record voter turnout of 71 per cent – has been interpreted as a strong repudiation of Lam’s leadership, following five months of protests in the city.

Lam said she respected the results, adding: “There are various analyses and interpretations in the community in relation to the results, and quite a few are of the view that the results reflect people’s dissatisfaction with the current situation and the deep-seated problems in society.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will listen to the opinions of members of the public humbly and seriously reflect.”

Beijing and Hong Kong’s government had been hoping that a so-called silent majority would throw their support behind pro-China politicians, but many ended up losing their seats.

It follows months of protests that have increased in violence, with police resorting to live ammunition on a number of occasions, wounding protesters.

Pro-democracy activists have attacked police and set one pro-Beijing supporter on fire.

More to follow.