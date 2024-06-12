Spain and Croatia to enjoy Berlin goal fest

Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal could light up the Euros

Spain (8/1) and Croatia (40/1), two contenders in the Outright Winner market, meet in Saturday’s Group B clash in Berlin. Spain scored five times in each of their last two games, while they put seven past Georgia and six past Cyprus last year. Three of the last four meetings between Spain and Croatia have seen at least five goals scored, so odds of 13/5 with Star Sports for there to be over 3.5 goals is very tempting.

There are plenty of Spanish attacking talents who’ll be queuing up to add their name to scoresheet, none more exciting than teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The sixteen-year-old has been a livewire off the wing since breaking through into Barcelona’s first team and could be set to take this tournament by storm.

POINTERS

Over 3.5 goals Spain vs Croatia, June 15th