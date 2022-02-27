Sources: World’s largest cargo aircraft destroyed by Russian air attack

The world’s largest cargo plane, Antonov’s An-225, has been destroyed, sources have confirmed. (Pic/Twitter)

Sources have revealed that the world’s largest cargo aircraft, Antonov’s An-225 Mriya, has been burned by a Russian air attack on Kiev’s Hostomel cargo airport.

Two Antonov employees told Ukrainian radio Radio Svoboda that Moscow’s attack had burned down the plane, which was parked at the Ukrainian manufacturer’s base.

The news, confirmed by the mayor of Bucha – a suburb of Kiev close to the airfield – was then reported by Ukrainian defence reporter Illia Ponomarenko.

“The world’s greatest cargo aircraft, Ukraine’s Antonov An-225 Mriya, along with some other giant jets parked in Hostomel, was ruined amid a Russian attack at the Antonov Airfield,” he tweeted.

The world’s greatest cargo aircraft, Ukraine’s Antonov An-225 Mriya, along with some other giant jets parked in Hostomel, was ruined amid a Russian attack at the Antonov Airfield. pic.twitter.com/ccWzPikpbK — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Dmytrio Kuleba confirmed the news, tweeting: “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Responding to media speculation, Antonov said it couldn’t confirm the aircraft’s conditions before experts had inspected it.

The news has broken the hearts of aviation enthusiasts everywhere, who took it to Twitter to pay homage to the “the beautiful bird.”

“This plane brought much needed medical supplies to Canada in 2020,” said one user while another said the 84m plane it had brought 2.5 million Covid-19 tests just three weeks ago.