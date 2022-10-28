Soho Place theatre founder on opening West End’s first new theatre in fifty years

For the next edition of The Lowdown interview series, we speak to Soho Place theatre founder Nica Burns about opening the first new West End theatre in fifty years

Tell us about Soho Place theatre

We want to offer different possibilities for performers and audiences. Our theatre is in-the-round so everyone has a perfect sight line from their seat. Everyone has leg room, and you are no more than six rows away from the stage in any seat. Isn’t that fantastic?

What was your inspiration?

Soho Place theatre founder Nica Burns (Photo: Nimax Theatre, Geraint Lewis)

I asked our greatest theatre makers a question. If they could dream for a theatre in the heart of the West End, what would they like it to be? They all individually agreed on what was the right thing for the 21st century, and that’s what I’ve built. The Soho Place theatre is what they asked for because without having great actors and directors to create for the stage we don’t have anything.

What did they ask for?

They wanted the closeness, they wanted the space to be flexible, they wanted

something different.

The first show, Marvellous, just opened. How did you feel on opening night?

The frontage of the new Soho Place theatre (Photo: Tim Soar)

Marvellous is an incredibly inspiring story about a man with learning difficulties who has had the most fantastic life and achieved the most brilliant things. He got an honorary degree, he founded a football team and right now I felt we could do with an inspiring, uplifting and joyful story which was also true. It’s extremely entertaining and very very funny. it’s very 21st century, don’t you think?

I was nervous, but it was a relief that audiences loved it, and a career pinnacle moment. On opening night, it was a combination of a little tear and a great deal of exhilaration, both emotions in one.”

Marvellous is on at Soho Place Theatre until 26 November. To book tickets go to sohoplace.org

