Software firm Cerillion posts record six months following contract wins

London-based software firm Cerillion today posted record six-month results, having implemented major contracts during the time that helped to drive sales.

Revenue performance for new orders at the business in the six months to 31 March was up 148 per cent on 2020’s H1 figure to £23.6m.

Total new customer sales amounted to £18.1m, including the group’s largest ever contract win – an $18.4m agreement with Telesur, a leading telecommunications provider in Suriname, Latin America, which was signed at the end of March.

Read more: Software firm Cerillion posts record results thanks to booming telecoms demand

The company, which provides billing, charging and customer management systems, will pay an increased interim dividend of 2.10p per share in June, up from 1.75p in H1 2020 – a 20 per cent rise year-on-year.

CEO Louis Hall said: “Over the last three quarters, we have signed two of the largest contracts in the company’s history. This reflects the strength of our solutions and services capability, our increasing market profile, and the significant investments being made by telecommunication providers in infrastructure and systems.

“Recent new contract wins have lifted our back order book to a new record level, and we therefore remain very confident of continuing revenue and earnings progression. The strong sales pipeline also provides further opportunities to accelerate Cerillion’s growth.”