Social distancing rules to be scrapped from 21 June – but masks are here to stay

The “one metre-plus” social distancing rule will be scrapped from June 21 under plans that hope to ensure hospitality and leisure businesses can fully reopen.

It is hoped scrapping rules on social distancing can mean pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas can fully reopen to full capacity for the first time in 15 months.

However, masks will have to be worn in some cases to mitigate the risks, the Times first reported.

According to the Times, under the government’s plans theatre and cinema goers will have to wear face coverings during performance, and there will be strict guidance on ventilation and staggered entry.

Pubs and restaurants must keep a one-way system in place, and there will be screens as well as a requirement to wear a mask – but there will be no restrictions on customer numbers.

Just yesterday foreign secretary Dominic Raab warned “safeguards” like social distancing and mask wearing would remain in place beyond 21 June.

Raab said: “We want to get to a position at the end of June where we get life as back to normal, but we might need to have safeguards in place.”

This weekend events took place to test restriction-free socialising, including a mask and social distancing-free rave at a Liverpool nightclub having taken place on Friday.